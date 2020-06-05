T accepts advisory board’s recommendation, won’t transport police to protests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Non-transit officers will no longer be shuttled to protests on MBTA buses, T officials announced on Friday.

Transit system officials made the decision after an advisory board voted unanimously yesterday to prohibit the transportation of non-MBTA law enforcement to protests given the “political fight going on in our country.”

A board member said the the T should not be “used in any way shape or form to inhibit people from expressing themselves.”

“At the direction of several members of the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board, effective today, June 5, the MBTA will no longer provide transportation for non-MBTA law enforcement personnel to or from public demonstrations on MBTA buses,” T officials announced Friday.

Transit police will continue to be shuttled on buses though “in support of their public safety responsibilities safeguarding MBTA infrastructure,” officials said.

This follows mass protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

