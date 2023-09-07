A lack of clarity around the roles and responsibilities of positions within the MBTA, especially those in charge of track inspections, is the first and primary cause of issues that have plagued the troubled transit system in recent years, according to a new report.

“Contributing to the situation is the limited track maintenance experience of individuals with track inspection responsibility, inadequate training for these individuals, the absence of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the visual and vendor inspections and a vendor inspection process that does not adequately engage the MBTA individuals with front line responsibility for timely verification and action associated with track defects,” the independent audit by Carlson Transport Consulting, LLC says.

The secondary root cause, the review says, is that individuals were not “completely fulfilling the responsibilities” of track maintenance and safety standards for the Blue, Orange, Red and Green lines.

Report author Charles O’Reilly adds that other factors, such as staffing, experience and qualifications of other members of the T’s Maintenance of Way (MOW) division, and the prioritization of MOW against capital and other MBTA activities, also contributed to the state of the tracks that have caused slowdowns across the transit system.

“Inconsistent inspection outcomes, such as missing documentation for verification of vendor identified defects and instances of previous defects not being verified in subsequent inspection cycles … are not a substitute for [a Standard Operating Procedure],” the evaluation says.

The report confirms what the T has known since it enacted a system-wide slowdown of all trains in early March, MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said at a press conference Thursday. Even as trains continue to operate with speed restrictions for passengers’ safety in different sections of track across greater Boston, Eng said repairs are being made.

“We’re going to be more efficient, more cost effective and more productive. And really, that’s what the public deserves. At the same time, I had to balance the need to provide service to the riders while we’re trying to do the work,” Eng said. “How do you change the wheel while you’re riding the bike?”

