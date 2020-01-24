T investigating damaged seat on new Orange Line car

BOSTON (WHDH) - The T says it is investigating after a seat was snapped on a new Orange Line car.

A rider tweeted a picture of the broken seat while aboard the train on Friday morning.

Y’all the new Orange Line @MBTA train that’s been in commission all of two weeks (?) already has a broken seat. #smh pic.twitter.com/w6i0od0AlB — Frank (@justafrank) January 24, 2020

The MBTA responded to his tweet and sent the car back to Wellington Yard to further investigate.

The T is not sure whether the seat is defective or if it was an act of vandalism.

The new Orange Line cars debuted in August but were taken out of service last month due to a strange noise.

The T is slowly returning the new Orange Line cars to service.

