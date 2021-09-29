In an effort to provide transit equity and parity, the MBTA announced Wednesday that paratransit RIDE trips that originate from Logan Airport terminals and end within three-quarter miles of the MBTA’s subway system will be free, beginning on Friday.

Those trips currently cost about $3.35. Mandated under the Americans With Disabilities Act, the RIDE provides transportation to people who are unable to use the subway, bus, or trolley due to a temporary or permanent disability.

The T said its change in service would complement the existing free transit services offered to riders on the fixed-route T system from the airport.

The affected RIDE trips from Logan will remain free as long as Silver Line bus services from Logan Airport to South Station are free, under the new policy.

The SL1 bus is free from Logan, picking up at every terminal and connecting to subway service at South Station.

The RIDE provides about 1,000 trips from Logan Airport annually, according to the T, and RIDE services are available in more than 50 cities and towns that are served by the MBTA’s fixed route system.

