(WHDH) — T-Mobile agreed to pay a large fine after the company was accused of using false ringing to cover up poor cell service.

The $40 million settlement also requires T-Mobile to implement a compliance plan to address the issues.

The false ringtones made it seem like the person being called wasn’t answering the phone, when really the call just wasn’t going through.

The company said it stopped using the tones last January.

