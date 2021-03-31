OAKLAND, Maine (AP) — T-Mobile will hire 300 new workers at its call center in Oakland, Maine, though employees are working remotely because of the pandemic.

The company did not reveal how many workers it employs at the call center, the Kennebec Journal reported on Tuesday, but a spokesperson said the expansion of jobs is fueled by T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020.

The company is hiring associate experts for a $36,000 annual salary, plus an average bonus of $600 per month, the newspaper reported. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and have a high school diploma or GED.

T-Mobile will host a virtual information session at 5 p.m. on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Call center employees work a variety of shifts, and the company has not set a date for a return to their office at FirstPark, a business park where T-Mobile is the anchoring business. Oakland is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Augusta.

T-Mobile acquired Sprint in a roughly $30 billion deal that closed in April 2020 after a lengthy regulatory review, creating a wireless giant that rivals AT&T and Verizon in size.

