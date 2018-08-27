(WHDH) — A T-Mobile data breach led to the unauthorized access of customers’ personal information.

The company released a statement saying their cyber-security team discovered and shutdown the unauthorized access on Aug. 20.

Customers’ financial data, such as credit card and social security numbers, as well as passwords were not compromised, according to the company.

Personal information may have been exposed, including customers’ names, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type.

“We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access.,” T-Mobile said in a statement. “We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call T-Mobile’s customer care line.

