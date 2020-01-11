T partially shutting down Orange Line service on weekends again

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will once again shut down Orange Line service between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center over the next month.

The shutdown begins Friday and will continue for the next four weekends. Officials say the closures will help crews make necessary repairs on the tracks.

Shuttle service will be available for the Sullivan Square, Community College, North Station and Haymarket stops, and officials are asking riders to use the Green line to travel between Back Bay and Downtown Crossing.

The track work is scheduled to end Feb. 16.

