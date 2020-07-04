T police arrest man wanted for indecent assault, gross conduct in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a man who they saw was wanted for indecent assault and gross conduct onboard a Red Line train in Cambridge.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 7 p.m. on Wednesday were told that the suspect, Josue Gonzalez, 20, of Boston piggybacked behind a woman at Harvard Square Station and boarded the same train as her, proceeding to make inappropriate comments, officials said.

Officers were told that Gonzalez sat next to the victim, who asked to be left alone.

Gonzalez allegedly assaulted the victim, causing her to exit the train at Kendall Square when he allegedly exposed himself to her, police said.

Gonzalez was positively identified as the suspect, was placed under arrest and is being charged with indecent assault battery and open and gross conduct, officials said.

