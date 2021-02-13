T police: Bike larceny suspect wanted for questioning

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a suspect wanted for questioning in a bike larceny case.

The alleged larceny occurred at the Alewife MBTA Station on Friday, Feb. 5 just after 3 p.m., transit police said.

Transit police released photos of the suspect on Saturday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the T’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be sent to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)