T police looking to ID suspect in connection with Red Line assault and battery investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are seeking the public’s help as they try to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and battery aboard the Red Line in September, authorities said.

T police released a photo of a man who they say is wanted for questioning relative to an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon incident while on a train at Andrew Station on Wednesday, Sept. 23 around 3:40 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information on the man or his whereabouts is asked to call the T’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous texts can also be sent to 873873 or through the MBTA’s SeeSay app.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)