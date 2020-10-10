T police searching for man who spat on woman at Red Line station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a man who they say spat on a woman at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station in Boston on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the assault at 5:15 p.m. were told that a man spat on the victim after he “piggybacked” behind her at the fare gate in Dorchester, authorities said.

Transit police released a photo of the suspect on Saturday, who is expected to be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) once he is arrested.

Anyone with information on the suspect and his whereabouts is asked to contact transit police at 617-222-1050 or text a tip to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)