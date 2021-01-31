T police searching for suspect in connect with stolen bike parts at Back Bay Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are seeking the public’s help in their search of a suspect wanted in connection with a larceny case out of Back Bay Station, police said.

Officers released a photo of a man wanted for questioning relative to larceny of bike parts at Back Bay Station on Sunday.

The larceny allegedly took place on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m., police said.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the MBTA’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)