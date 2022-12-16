BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with a reported indecent assault and battery.
Officers responded to the reported incident at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing Station at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.
