BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with a reported indecent assault and battery.

Officers responded to the reported incident at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing Station at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

ID sought re: Indecent Assault & Battery invest. Incident occurred on 12/16/22 at approximately 2:30PM at the #MBTA Downtown Crossing Chauncy Street entrance. Person of interest recognize him ? Pls call Criminal Investigations Unit 617-222-1050 or send anonymous text to 873873 TY pic.twitter.com/TnwPC1vRU4 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 17, 2022

