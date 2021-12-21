BOSTON (WHDH) - One suspect is in custody and another is being sought in connection with the “heartless” robbery of a sleeping homeless person in Boston on Sunday night and the beating of someone who tried to intervene, police said.

The two men were caught on surveillance camera in the Downtown Crossing concourse around 11:30 p.m.

Police say that a concerned citizen intervened on behalf of the homeless person and demanded they stop. The pair is then accused of turning on the citizen and violently punching and kicking him.

Police announced Tuesday night that one of the suspects is in custody and the other is still being sought.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 617-222-1050.

Both subjects have been identified. One is in custody and detectives are seeking the whereabouts of the other. Thanks to all who furnished information !! #MBTA — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 22, 2021

