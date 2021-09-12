ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Will and Lauren Murray surprised friends and family at their wedding reception in Rowley Friday with a pair of prehistoric wedding crashers — two dancing Tyrannosaurus Rexes.

Lauren said her cousin and a friend brought the costumes and were the hit of the evening.

“Everyone loved it, they were just laughing and cheering and so excited for this to happen,” Lauren said.

