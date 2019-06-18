T riders see more Red Line delays after fire activity in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A smoky scene at the North Quincy T station was just another in a series of delays for frustrated Red Line passengers Tuesday after a train’s motor overheated, leading to more delays on the MBTA’s beleaguered transit line.

Firefighters responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon, and though no flames broke out, passengers reported smoke in the train car — and yet another delay on the Red Line.

“They have something every day or every other day,” rider Anastasiya Yanusheuskaya said after the incident.

Trouble on the T reached a new level when a train derailed last week. Ever since, the line has seen ongoing repair work leading to daily delays — and growing frustration.

“Since I retired I got a part-time job in Central Square,” said commuter Mike Glavin. “And it works great, you know, three stops and I was in my building. Then all of a sudden the breakdowns started and it’s not so good, you know?”

But what is really frustrating several commuters are the planned fare increases coming in less than two weeks’ time.

“I feel they need to fix all the issues before they can think about any increases,” said Yanusheuskaya.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, one of several officials calling on the MBTA to delay their fare hikes, had strong words for the department as it faces yet another series of delays.

“There’s no reason for them not to hold,” he said. “They’re talking about equipment programmed in their computer. Change it. Change it now so people have adequate service. It’s that simple. It’s not that complicated.”

Despite the outrage from politicians and frustrated riders, T officials say the increases will still go into effect on July 1.

