The track problem that prompted the MBTA to dramatically slash speeds on stretches of the Green Line Extension that are less than a year old “certainly is unusual,” General Manager Phil Eng said Thursday.

Eng told MBTA overseers the rails on parts of the Green Line Extension now appear slightly too narrow for trains to run safely at typical maximum speeds. Those conditions only appeared on a recent inspection, not prior scans, Eng said, adding that crews are still trying to determine how long the issue has been present.

He said although it’s uncommon for tracks to narrow over time, “that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen.” At one point, Eng called the development “unacceptable.”

“You would typically expect the gauge to widen, and that can be, over time, wear on the rail, wear on the ties and just the use of the track,” Eng said at an MBTA Board of Directors meeting. “What I understand is the tolerances that resulted in these recent speed restrictions is very minor. We need to investigate what took place between the previous [inspections] that did not indicate any narrow gauge to the recent ones that resulted in these speed restrictions.”

“It is not typical, but I would not say it’s impossible,” he added.

The sudden emergence of speed restrictions on some of the newest tracks in the T’s system — in some places, Green Line trains are limited to 3 mph, slower than many people walk — is the latest dramatic example of unreliable service plaguing riders amid a sustained period of upheaval for the agency.

