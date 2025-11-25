BOSTON (WHDH) - TD Garden’s signature Table of Friends event was held at the arena Tuesday, providing hundreds of meals to people experiencing homelessness in Boston.

For nearly three decades, the event has marked the holiday season in partnership with Friends of Boston’s Homeless, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers, including members of the TD Garden team, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, TD Bank, and city and state officials, all came together to help out.

Guests enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast with 800 pounds of turkey, 600 pounds of stuffing, 450 pounds of vegetables, 10 gallons of cranberry sauce, and a massive 501-pound pumpkin pie.

The president of TD Garden said it takes a lot of preparation, but it’s worth it to give back to the community.

“We have a tremendous amount of food, there’s 800 pounds of turkey, a 500 pound pumpkin pie here, the staff has been working all hours to make an opportunity to give something back,” said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden.

In total, the initative has provided more than 22,000 meals and contributed more than $110,000 to the Housing Start-Up Fund. Organizers said the efforts have helped hundreds of people transition into permanent housing.

This year the Boston Bruins Foundation and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation also joined together to make a $100,000 donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank in support of their fight against the increase in food insecurity across Massachusetts







