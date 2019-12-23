Tacko Fall sets new record: Tallest conductor of Boston Pops

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall traded the TD Garden for Symphony Hall Monday, conducting the Boston Pops through “Sleigh Ride” as part of a special concert.

“Part of what we do here at Symphony Hall is give some fun surprises to people here, and this was about the funnest one we can imagine,” said conductor Keith Lockhart.

Fall was dressed to the nines in a tuxedo custom-fit for his 7-foot 7-inch frame.

“I look good on it, at least that’s what they say,” Fall said. “It’s my first tuxedo, hopefully it won’t be my last, I like the look.”

It’s been a whirlwind weekend for the 24-year-old rookie from Senegal, who played in his first two home games as a Celtic and got a standing ovation Friday. At the Pops, he’s following in the footsteps of fellow big man Shaquille O’Neal, who also led the band.

“As soon as she said Shaq did it I was sold,” Fall said. “I’m not nervous at all, I just want to go out there and have fun. Everything that’s been going on has been crazy, so I’m thankful.”

