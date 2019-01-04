KETTERING, Ohio (WHDH) — A Taco Bell worker in Ohio called the police on a deaf customer after refusing to serve him.

Becky Burch posted a video of her deaf son Brandon attempting to order some fast food in Kettering when she says the employee discriminated against him.

Brandon Burch drove directly to the payment window to show his order on his phone, something that Becky Burch says he typically does.

“He’s had to work extra hard, harder than everyone else to prove himself, that he’s smart and that he can do everything,” she told WKEF. “So just something easy as going through a drive-thru to get food and they’re like, ‘no,’ he just didn’t understand.”

The Taco Bell worker refused to serve Brandon Burch, saying it was against company policy.

“Do you want me to call the police? Because we can’t take it and you’re also not allowed to record me,” the worker could be heard saying in Becky Burch’s video obtained by WKEF.

Eventually, the employee did call the police on Brandon Burch who said he was confused as to why they would not serve him.

“It was like they were mocking me, making fun of me,” Becky Burch translated for her son.

When the officers arrived, they told the worker that Brandon was in the right and even offered to get him food.

Taco Bell has since released a statement of the incident, saying in part: “The team member no longer works for [Taco Bell]. All team members at this restaurant are being retrained by the franchise owner on their policies.”

