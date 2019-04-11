Taco Bell giving away free breakfast burritos through May 11

(WHDH) — Looking to save a couple bucks over the next month? Head over to Taco Bell. You can score a free breakfast burrito.

The fast-food chain says it is giving away free grilled breakfast burritos with any purchase online or through their mobile app.

Taco Bell offers a few different breakfast burritos, including the Grande Scrambler, which comes loaded with bacon, pico de gallo, sour cream, potatoes, cheese, nacho cheese sauce, and egg.

The offer is good through May 11. For more information, click here.

Get a free Grilled Breakfast Burrito with any purchase online or on the app through May 11. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 7, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)