(WHDH) — Taco Bell is handing out free tacos on Monday to celebrate National Taco Day.

The restaurant chain is offering up a complimentary Crunchy Taco for Taco Bell Rewards members.

Rewards members will score the free taco with any purchase of at least $1.

Tomorrow is #NationalTacoDay! Gotta celebrate with a 🌮 — get a free Crunchy Taco with any qualifying purchase for Taco Bell Rewards members. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2021

