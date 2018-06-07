Taco Bell is giving away free tacos next week

(WHDH) — Thanks to the Golden State Warriors, Taco Bell fans will be able to score free tacos next week.
The fast-food giant will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13 all because the Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Golden State went into Cleveland Wednesday night and knocked off LeBron James and the Cavaliers, 110-102.
The Warriors now hold a commanding 3-0 series lead over Cleveland.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)