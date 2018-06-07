Taco Bell is giving away free tacos next week

(WHDH) — Thanks to the Golden State Warriors, Taco Bell fans will be able to score free tacos next week.

The fast-food giant will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13 all because the Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State went into Cleveland Wednesday night and knocked off LeBron James and the Cavaliers, 110-102.

The Warriors now hold a commanding 3-0 series lead over Cleveland.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

