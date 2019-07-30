(WHDH) — Taco Bell is the latest restaurant chain to say it’s committing to reducing antibiotics in its meat.

The company announced Monday that it plans to reduce antibiotics, specifically those important to human health, by 25 percent in the majority of its beef supply by 2025.

The World Health Organization says overusing antibiotics in animals can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria that pose risks to human life.

As consumers grow more aware of the dangers, major chains are promising change.

Taco Bell’s promise amounts to a commitment to work with suppliers, since it doesn’t directly control its beef supply.

The chain was able to eliminate the use of antibiotics important to human health in its chicken supply in 2017.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut and KFC.

