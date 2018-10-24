BOSTON (WHDH) - Baseball fans can celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Game 1 win with a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to outfielder Mookie Betts.

The fast-food chain announced the “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” deal ahead of the World Series.

Betts stole second base during the bottom of the first inning means anyone who visits Taco Bell Wednesday between 2 and 6 p.m. will receive a free Doritos Locos Taco.

No purchase is necessary to claim a free taco.

It happened! A base was stolen in the #WorldSeries and that means all of America gets to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. See terms: https://t.co/0Q1e2acrit #StealATaco pic.twitter.com/1i21Jukplz — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 24, 2018

