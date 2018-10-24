BOSTON (WHDH) - Baseball fans can celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Game 1 win with a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to outfielder Mookie Betts.
The fast-food chain announced the “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” deal ahead of the World Series.
Betts stole second base during the bottom of the first inning means anyone who visits Taco Bell Wednesday between 2 and 6 p.m. will receive a free Doritos Locos Taco.
No purchase is necessary to claim a free taco.
