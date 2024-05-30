New York (CNN) — One of the most eagerly anticipated items ever made by Taco Bell is finally getting a nationwide release.

Two years ago, Taco Bell and Cheez-It created two new menu items that used a massive cheese cracker — 16-times bigger than normal — for a test sold at only one restaurant, sparking a frenzy among its fans. Beginning June 6, the collaboration is going nationwide for a limited time.

The “Big Cheez-It Tostada” and “Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme” are being added to US menus following a trial run that got “overwhelmingly positive reaction” and proved that the it Cheez-It menu items “brought something new to the table,” Taco Bell said in a press release Thursday.

These kinds of collaboration often bring publicity to both brands, allowing them to expand their reach. And the Taco Bell and Cheez-It collaboration comes as consumer brands across the country, from retailers to restaurants and more, find inflation-weary consumers are pulling back on spending.

The “Big Cheez-It Tostada” layers ground beef, reduced-fat sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese on the cheesy cracker for $3.49. The “Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme” replaces the internal tostada shell with a giant Cheez-It for $4.99, with mostly the same ingredients, except nacho cheese sauce in place of shredded cheese.

Both items received slight prices increases from their 2022 test, but a new offer as a part of this release is a “Big Cheez-It Box” deal, which includes the “Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme,” a five-layer beef burrito, nacho fries and a medium drink for $8.99.

Like other fast food chains, Taco Bell’s parent, Yum Brands, isn’t resistant to a slowdown in consumer spending, especially among lower-income diners. In the company’s most recent earnings report, released in early May, revenue missed analysts’ expectations as Pizza Hut and KFC same-store sales dropped.

Taco Bell, which makes up a vast majority of Yum’s US profits, was the lone bright spot: Same-store sales grew 2% for the first quarter. Shares of Yum Brands (YUM) have risen nearly 5% for the year.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell unveiled its full slate of menu items rolling out in 2024, which also includes other foods have fans been craving (but the chain hasn’t yet revealed release dates). On tap in the coming months include a Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato and collaborations with other brands, like Tajin and Cinnabon, which are part of broader growth plans for the brand.

