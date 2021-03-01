A produce wholesaler is recalling multiple products, including taco dip and turkey sandwiches, over concerns that they may be contaminated with listeria.

J&J Distributing announced Friday that the following products distributed nationwide in retail stores are being recalled:

Brand / Retailer DESCRIPTION UPC Code Date Haug Taco Tray 16 oz 6-10014-16383-9 3-Mar Haug Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray 22 oz 6-10014-16414-0 3-Mar Haug Taco Tray 16 oz 6-10014-16415-7 3-Mar Haug Taco Tray 29 oz 6-10014-16416-4 3-Mar Fresh Thyme Taco Dip 10oz 8-41330-12368 3-Mar Tastebuds Layered Fiesta Taco Dip 9 oz 0-38232-31611-8 3-Mar Tastebuds Taco Platter 26 oz 0-38232-31683-5 3-Mar Tastebuds Taco Platter 15.8 oz 0-38232-33235-4 3-Mar Tastebuds Taco Dip 9 oz 0-38232-31612-5 3-Mar Earthgrown Mini Taco Dip 6-10014-22341-0 3-Mar Caribou Turkey Sandwich 9 oz 7-98493-17447-5 26-Feb Kwik Trip Taco Dip 8oz 0-38232-36091-3 3-Mar Kwik Trip Taco Dip 15.8oz 0-38232-36090-6 3-Mar

The products have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of listeria in a utensil used to produce the products, the company said.

Listeria may cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in health individuals, and can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

A listeria infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant woman.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact J&J Distributing at 651-221-0560, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

