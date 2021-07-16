CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted in the water off Cape Cod on Friday.

The shark, named James, was seen swimming off North Beach Island in Chatham, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

A buoy in the area detected James at 12:59 p.m. The particular buoy has detected James a total of 26 times since being deployed.

Buoys were deployed off the Bay State earlier this summer in an effort to keep swimmers safe.

