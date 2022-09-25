FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - From breakfast tacos, to racks of lamb, there was no shortage of options on the menu outside Gillette Stadium Sunday.

“I fished them myself out of Port Judith, Rhode Island,” said Patriots fan Peter Brodeur, showing off his haul of dozens of lobsters that he passed out to friends.

“We didn’t know each other before we started coming to football games, and that’s our first phone call when we get close to this season,” fan Mike Reed said. “This is our family, this whole line actually, and we love it, we love this part of the game.”

Construction is underway at the stadium for what the Kraft family is calling the most dramatic improvements to the area since Gillette opened in 2002. And that means changes to parking and stadium entrance walks.

Once the work is done, the north end zone will feature a new light house and the biggest outdoor video board in the United States.

“I am really psyched, because I sit on the south side, so now I get a real screen,” says week three attendee Matt Lyons. “Before, it was a tiny screen, so I can’t wait.”

