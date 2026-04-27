FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tailgating will be allowed at Gillette Stadium for the 2026 World Cup matches despite a previous ban, the Boston World Cup Host Committee announced Monday.

The committee said the change is all about giving fans who may be traveling from around the globe the best experience possible. The decision comes weeks before the first matches are set to begin in June.

Gillette Stadium, which is being called Boston Stadium for the event, will host seven matches including a quarter-final game.

World Cup fans said they are excited to experience the lively tailgating tradition.

“It’s the experience. The barbeque, the good foods out in the parking lot. get pumped, you can come in watch them play,” said Jeffrey Dion, a sports fan. “Great experience. I am sure it will be the same for the soccer.”

“People…really come from all over the world and it’s really important to have a good time before and after the game with other people,” said Frederic Gan, another sports fan.

“That chance to come together with your family, with your frirends, spend time before the game and after the game as well, yeah it’s wonderful,” said Paul Drayton.

Officials said they expect approximately 2 million visitors in the Boston area during the World Cup.

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