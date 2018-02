(WHDH) – Take a peep at some new Easter basket essentials – marshmallow treat Peeps unveiled new flavors ahead of the holiday.

The new flavors include sour watermelon, sour cherry, fruit punch and party cake.

The new flavored peeps will still hold their signature chick shape.

