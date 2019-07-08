‘Take responsibility’: Walsh speaks out after 16 shootings in Boston since Fourth of July

BOSTON (WHDH) -

City leaders are searching for answers after police say 16 people have been shot in Boston since the Fourth of July.

“We’re not really sure why, why it’s the Fourth, why people are not celebrating and having a good time for themselves,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said when asked about the disturbing spike in violence.

On Friday night in Roxbury, six people were shot on Maple Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say three men and three women were injured while they sat inside a vehicle.

On Thursday, a 35-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter were sitting at a park in Dorchester when they were struck by gunfire.

Walsh is calling for the violence to end.

“We’re asking people to take responsibility for themselves. The folks that are causing this violence, take some responsibility,” he said. “You’re not a kid, you’re not a teenager. We’re talking 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds, and 50-year-olds. We’re going to continue to figure out what we can do to stay ahead of this violence.”

On Sunday, police were called to the scene of a shooting on Winston Road in Dorchester. One man was injured.

Despite the recent uptick in violent behavior, Walsh says Boston has worked hard improve safety and prevent violence.

“There are peace walks every night in the city. We have one in Mattapan tonight, Geneva tomorrow night,” he said. “We’re going to continue those, as well as continue working in the neighborhoods.”

The shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)