‘Take that, COVID’: East Boston health care workers and Brockton vets eager for vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health care workers and patients in Brockton and East Boston happily lined up for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Monday, saying they were ready to help stop the virus’s spread.

“It felt good,” said East Boston Neighborhood Health Care Center Dr. Jaime Gallegos, who held a sign reading “Take That COVID” as he was vaccinated.

“It’s amazing, overwhelming,” said registered nurse Karina Mendoza. “It’s been a long fight and now that we have the vaccine it’s a great feeling.”

Veterans at the VA Boston medical center in Brockton were also among the first to get the shots.

“It’s a little scary but I’m glad to get it over with,” said Vietnam War veteran Patricia Thomas, who got the first vaccine at the center. “It’s important because I have family.”

Staff at the center are also being vaccinated and said they were not surprised to see so many veterans lining up.

“I would say 85 percent of my patient population is willing to do this,” said staffer Tom Cunningham. “Like any veteran, they get a call and they step up to the plate.”

