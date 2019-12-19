PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WHDH) — A family in Virginia is demanding answers after their Ring home security system was hacked by a stranger who made inappropriate comments toward their children and nanny.

Mackenzie Reed, a mother of four, recently went back to work and bought five in-home cameras to keep an eye on her children.

Earlier this month, Reed’s nanny heard a strange voice taunting her.

“Why is the door open? I’m in your house now…why is the door open?” the unknown voice said.

“Uh, I opened it,” the nanny responded.

“Look behind you,” the voice added before saying, “Can you take your clothes off for me please?”

It turned out the voice was coming from a security camera in the children’s playroom.

“He was saying, ‘Mickey Mouse is here. Hello! Mickey is in your house,'” Reed recalled.

She added that she felt the stranger was targeting her children by accessing the playroom’s camera.

“It makes my stomach turn to think about what he would’ve asked the kids to do or say,” she said.

The Reed family has taken down the cameras and reached out to Ring. They say the company would not allow them to cancel their subscription or return their system.

Ring said in a statement on their website, “Customer trust is important to us, and we take the security of our devices and services extremely seriously. As a precaution, we highly encourage all Ring users to follow security best practices to ensure your Ring account stays secure.”

