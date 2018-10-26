‘Take your last breath’: Woman accused of trying to smother dementia patient at Cambridge hospital

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Belmont woman has been ordered held without bail after authorities say she tried to smother a dementia patient with a pillow at a hospital in Cambridge earlier this month.

Tania Boghossian, 53, was arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court on an attempted murder charge after she allegedly held a pillow over an elderly man’s face, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Authorities say the victim, a man in his 80s, who is known to Boghossian, had been admitted to the hospital several days prior to the alleged assault as a result of complications from dementia. Boghossian had been staying with the victim in his room since his hospital admission.

On Oct. 12, a hospital staffer told police that she heard Boghossian say from a behind a hospital room curtain, “take your last breath,” before she pulled back the curtain and saw her trying to smother the victim, officials said.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says they were notified of the incident on Oct. 18.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Boghossian is due back in court on Nov. 15.

