FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - In the wildcard win over the Chargers, the Patriots proved they have an excellent defense.

Milton Williams had the game winning sack to seal the deal. The $104M man, who gave his coach a bloody lip during the celebration, said the defense is feeding off what Mike Vrabel preaches.

“Our first meeting of the week, he looked at me and B-More, and said ‘Big dogs show up in January,’ and y’know, we was hearing it all week, and we showed up,” Milton Williams said, Patriots Defensive Tackle.

Linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry got back into action Sunday after injuries. Spillane was in on six tackles.

Safety Craig Woodson had seven solo tackles here in Foxboro Sunday. The team would love for him to keep that up.

The Texans defense presents a huge challenge for Patriots. Standouts include defense ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. They combined for 27 sacks during the regular season. Drake Maye better watch out for them.

Sheldon Rankins is a force as well. He scored a touchdown against the Steelers. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is another player to keep an eye out for. The 24-year-old is an elite all-pro talent.

