BOSTON (WHDH) - An 82-year-old man who was allegedly attacked by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders in Boston sent a video message to family and well-wishers saying while he’s still in pain, he’s grateful for their support.

Police say the Brookline man was driving in the Fenway area on Nov. 18 when a group of 30 to 40 people on dirt bikes and ATVs forced him off the road, smashed his car windows and attacked him. The man’s daughter said he has a number of injuries, including bruised hips and ribs and a cut on his head.

In the video, the man said he wanted to thank everyone who’s offered help.

“I want to thank everyone who sent all of their best wishes and prayers. It helped me through this Thanksgiving. Although, I’m not able to be with my family, I’m thankful for them for being great and supporting me,” he said.

And while it still hurts to talk, he said he was recovering.

“Life is always good. Taking it day by day. Thank you,” he said.

