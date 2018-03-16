Taking the T to Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade? Here’s what you need to know

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter rail trains on Sunday will operate with extra seating capacity to accommodate the higher levels of ridership expected for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“Our goal is to make the St. Patrick’s Day holiday convenient and enjoyable for those utilizing commuter rail,” said David Scorey, General Manager and CEO of Keolis. “We hope parade spectators stay off the roadways and take advantage of the convenience offered by public transit. We increased capacity to help accommodate more riders.”

Officials say due to safety reasons, the use of backpacks, liquid containers and other carry-on items should be limited and may be subject to search.

The MBTA will operate shuttle buses between South Station and the parade in South Boston.

From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, special shuttle bus service will also be provided to and from the Summer Street-side of South Station to Summer Street at East 1st Street in South Boston to accommodate passengers traveling to the Parade.

Beginning around 9:45 a.m., all bus routes that normally service Broadway or Andrew Stations will be unable to do so due to traffic and road closures, though the stations will remain open for Red Line subway service. Additionally, Bus Routes 9, 10, 11, and 47 will be detoured around the Parade area.

The MBTA also encourages customers to board any Red Line train to South, Broadway, or Andrew Stations.

Red Line trains may bypass Broadway as this station may not be suitable to drop off customers at certain times throughout the day due to heavy crowds.

For more information, please see the City of Boston’s Traffic Advisory, visit the MBTA website, sign up for and check T-Alerts, and follow the T on Twitter @MBTA as well as the commuter rail at @MBTA_CR.

