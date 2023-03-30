NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the New Bedford Whaling Museum has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of stealing artifacts from his previous place of work, according to authorities.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Robert M. Burchell on Thursday.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, the 42-year-old New Bedford man allegedly stole dozens of “pocket-sized items” from the museum he worked at for two years, and would sell the items to local antique and pawn shops.

He was eventually caught after authorities said a shop owner in West Bridgewater tipped off police, believing items that he purchased from Burchell were likely stolen.

The 42 year old was later arrested by New Bedford police on Jan. 5 and was charged with Larceny from a Building.

Following his initial arraignment, the court imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Burchell while ordering him to stay away from both the museum and museum employees.

Months later, he was indicted by the Bristol County Grand Jury on 19 counts of Larceny over $1,200, according to the DA’s office.

“The total value of the items stolen by Burchell is believed to exceed $150,000,” the DA’s news release stated. “At the present time, most of the items have been returned to the museum. The investigation continues.”

Burchell is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on April 7 on the new indictments.

