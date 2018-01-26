Tale of 2 Bangors: Super bet for Maine, Pennsylvania locales

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A pair of football-crazy communities in Pennsylvania and Maine are looking to get a little bit more Bangor for their buck out of the Super Bowl this year.

The mayors of Bangor, Maine, and Bangor, Pennsylvania, are placing a wager on the contest between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mayor Ben Sprague of the Maine city is placing a host of Maine-centric items on the line, including a box of whoopee pies, a blueberry pie and a collection of books by local resident Stephen King.

Mayor Brooke Kerzner of the Pennsylvania borough is placing two slate boards for the game quoits (KWATES) on the line. Quoits is a popular game in Pennsylvania that has similarities to horseshoes. Beer, chocolate and coffee are also up for grabs.

