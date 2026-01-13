FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Drake Maye picked up a win in his postseason debut, now he’ll go into a showdown against another highly-touted young quarterback in the Houston Texans’ C.J Stroud.

The pair squared off last season in Maye’s first NFL start. A 41-21 blowout Houston win, where Stroud tossed three touchdowns. Maye turned it over three times.

Lesson learned. Since then, Maye’s blossomed into an MVP candidate. He’s carried his approach over to the postseason.

“I expected the same person, and it was the same person I had throughout the season,” Pats Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs said. “He’s consistent, he’s not gonna get too high, he’s not gonna get too low. He’s always focused.”

Stroud on the other hand has regressed since his rookie year. He fumbled five times in the wild card game and lost the ball twice. He threw an interception but found a way to beat the Steelers.

“We had some bad plays that happened for C.J, right?” Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. “And he didn’t waver, you could easily go back in the tank, right? But he didn’t waver, and that’s who he is, he’s a resilient young man, who’s able to bounce back.”

“I have faith and trust in myself, y’know, learn from my mistakes and try to, y’know, move on,” Stroud said postgame.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)