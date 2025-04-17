DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - On April 29, 2024, testimony began as Karen Read stood trial for the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Nearly a year later to the day, a new jury will hear opening statements as Read faces those charges yet again.

When asked what feels different now, Read says she’s more tired, but more prepared.

“I’ve been ready,” said Read. “I have no choice but to be ready.”

Read’s retrial is unlikely to be a repeat of last year’s, which ended in a hung jury.

Opening statements this time around will look and sound different.

Instead of Norfolk ADA Adam Lally laying out the commonwealth’s case, its new lead attorney, Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan will give the introduction.

Alan Jackson will give the defense’s opening statement instead of Read’s Boston-based lawyer, David Yannetti.

Jackson will be allowed to argue Read’s “third party culprit” defense, pinning John O’Keefe’s death on someone else. But, he cannot name those potential suspects in his opening statement. The judge gave the same order last year.

“Both sides have had a lot of time to think about what they want to do next, do different, what to add,” said 7NEWS Legal Analyst Tom Hoopes. “Hopefully they’ve thought about what to subtract.”

74 witnesses were called during Read’s first trial, most called by the prosecution.

Nearly 150 could be called this time around based on the court’s prospective witness list.

Hoopes says if this were his case, he would cut that down. He believes 70+ witnesses over nine weeks last time led to trial fatigue.

Speculation also swirls about who will take the stand.

Ultimately, Hoopes says, anything new in the retrial only matters if it can change the outcome.

“I think this is going to be a totally different contest than it was last time,” said Hoopes. “The question is, is it going to make a difference?”

