CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A regular Red Line commuter is looking to bring great minds together over the daily ride to work.

Dr. Eugene Cheung takes the Red Line on his commute to Brigham and Women’s Hospital every weekday, and said he sees other doctors, researchers and scientists as the train passes through the Harvard, Central and Kendal/MIT stops. But he noticed none of them were sharing their experiences, so one day he decided to approach a fellow doctor out of the blue.

“We got to talking as we boarded the train. we talked about the supply shortages over the last year affected our research,” Cheung recalled.

That led to the creation of the Red Line Journal Club, which brings researchers together to socialize over science as they ride the T.

“It becomes this nexus of researchers from all different fields,” Cheung said. “Science is driven by innovation and creativity, but most importantly collaboration for cutting edge discoveries. For example, the mRNA vaccines we’re using right now because of Covid, I don’t think that would be possible without collaboration.”

Commuters interested in joining the club can reach out to Cheung on twitter @EJ_Cheung or through e-mail at echeung5@bwh.harvard.edu

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)