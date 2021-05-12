Tampa Bay, Tom Brady heading back to Gillette for marquee match-up against Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The dates are set as the Patriots 2021-2022 season schedule is released early Wednesday.

The team will once again kick off the season at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Foxboro on October 3 for a Sunday night showdown in what will be the most highly anticipated game ever, home or away, in the history of the Patriots franchise.

The marquee match-up will mark Tom Brady’s first game in the city he called home for 20 years since January 2020 when the Patriots lost in the wild card round, to the Tennessee Titans.

The October game will be the first time fans will see Brady at Gillette since 2019.

The NFL is promising this season will be the biggest season to date with a 17th regular-season game now on the books.

