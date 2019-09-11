Tamworth, NH man arrested on child porn charges

TAMWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught with child porn.

Working on information gathered by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, law enforcement officials executing a search warrant on Tamworth Road in Tamworth, New Hampshire arrested Steven Trudnak, 35, on multiple counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to police.

He is being held at the Carroll County House of Corrections.

