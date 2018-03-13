Tandem tractor-trailer jackknives in snow on Mass Pike

A jackknifed tandem tractor-trailer shut down a section of the Mass Pike in Charlton on Tuesday morning.

All lanes were closed on the eastbound side of I-90 near mile marker 87 for about an hour. They have since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

A wrecker was called to the scene to help remove the truck.

Officials are urging motorists to stay off the roads during the storm.

#MAtraffic Crash, Tandem TT unit jackknifed, I-90 EB at the 87 mm in #Charlton. ALL lanes closed. #MAsnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6x7DbvUE3L — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 13, 2018

