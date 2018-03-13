Tandem tractor-trailer jackknives in snow on Mass Pike

A jackknifed tandem tractor-trailer shut down a section of the Mass Pike in Charlton on Tuesday morning.
All lanes were closed on the eastbound side of I-90 near mile marker 87 for about an hour. They have since been reopened.
No injuries were reported.
A wrecker was called to the scene to help remove the truck.
Officials are urging motorists to stay off the roads during the storm.
