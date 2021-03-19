Tanglewood to welcome people back for in-person performances this summer

LENOX, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra on Friday announced that the Tanglewood music venue in Lenox will welcome concertgoers back for in-person performances this summer.

With an array of health and safety protocols in place, the BSO will perform live concerts for a limited number of guests during a six-week season from July 9 through Aug. 16, officials said.

The BSO says it will announce additional details on 2021 season on April 8.

Tickets for the performances go on sale on May 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information on health and safety rules that will be implemented at Tanglewood , click here.

