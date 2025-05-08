REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An oil tanker disconnected from a truck in Revere Thursday morning, spilling fuel all over the area.

SKY7-HD was over the scene on Furlong Drive, where crews were working to isolate the spill.

No information was immediately available about the cause of the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

