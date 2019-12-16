Tank trailer spills 5,000 gallons of gasoline after overturning on Route 101 in NH

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A Mack truck towing a tank trailer spilled 5,000 gallons of gasoline after overturning during a crash in Epping, New Hampshire Monday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 101 around 7:30 p.m. found gasoline spilling from the trailer, which had been involved in a crash with a 2003 Volvo S60, according to state police.

Officials shut down a section of the roadway as hazmat personnel contained the fuel. It reopened around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Volvo driven by 25-year-old Desiree Gulyban, of Hampton, had been traveling westbound in the left lane when it veered into the right lane and hit the 2018 Mack truck and tank trailer, driven by 28-year-old Jeffry Beaulieu of New Boston, state police said.

This caused the tractor-trailer to roll over into the wood line off the right side of Route 101.

The drivers were transported to Exeter Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Update: 101 Westbound is now open. — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) December 17, 2019

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ 101 Westbound and Eastbound from Exit 6 to Exit 7 — all lanes will be closed due to vehicle/tractor trailer unit crash. TT Unit is carrying 11,000 gallons of gas. Please avoid the area. #NHTraffic #NHSP #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/FxBdqVzUVp — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) December 17, 2019

